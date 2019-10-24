ValuEngine Lowers NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BIMI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,110. NF Energy Saving has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

