ValuEngine Lowers City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. City has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get City alerts:

Shares of City stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $83.04.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.85 million. City had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $202,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in City by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of City by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of City by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of City by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.