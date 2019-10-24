ValuEngine Downgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.88. 8,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $61.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,036.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $338,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $3,644,041. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

