ValuEngine Downgrades Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) to Sell

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PME opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.