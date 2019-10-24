Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.05-7.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.52. 99,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,232. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $1,028,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

