Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78471544-2.81228688 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.05-7.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.67.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. 99,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.71. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.46.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

In related news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $1,028,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,214.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

