Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.74

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 30337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

In related news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $179,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,949.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

