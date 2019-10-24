Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Up 6%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89, 223,190 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 258,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valeura Energy from C$8.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Company Profile (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

