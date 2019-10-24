Valentine Ventures LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Valentine Ventures LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 2.6% of Valentine Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valentine Ventures LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 182,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 117,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 194,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

