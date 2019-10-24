Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Vale in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,111,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vale by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vale by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 576,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 203,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Vale by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,183,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Vale by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,893,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

