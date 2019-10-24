USDK Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00013131 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. USDK has a total market cap of $28.12 million and $16.35 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.01462855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00093978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

