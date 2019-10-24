Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given a $75.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $75.00 target price on Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on URGN. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of URGN stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $463.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.14. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.