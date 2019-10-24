Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given a $41.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on URGN. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of URGN stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.