Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), approximately 19,996 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.74).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

About Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.