Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.51%.

Univest Financial stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 5,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $738.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.80. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. BidaskClub lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

