Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,914. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

