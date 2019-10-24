Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 10099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $51,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $30,337.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,107 shares in the company, valued at $44,778.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $1,730,059 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,537,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,814,000 after buying an additional 95,832 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 35.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after buying an additional 263,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

