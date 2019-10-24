Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,862. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. ValuEngine cut Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $802,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $30,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

