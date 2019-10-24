UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.58. 1,570,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,545. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

