United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.35.
Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. 2,969,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $123.63.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
