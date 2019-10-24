United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. 2,969,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.