United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United-Guardian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United-Guardian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:UG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.31.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United-Guardian by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United-Guardian by 216.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

