UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY20 guidance to $7.47-7.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,822. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.25. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,829. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.