Ultralife (ULBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

