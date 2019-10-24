Ultiledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.69 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and $4.08 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00222642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.01323496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00093012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 642,381,862 tokens. Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

