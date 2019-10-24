ugChain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.38 Million (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, ugChain has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. ugChain has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $40,148.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ugChain token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042724 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.22 or 0.06193036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ugChain Profile

UGC is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com . ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

