U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 485,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,555,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,915. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.24. 166,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,663. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

