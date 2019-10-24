U Network (UUU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,201.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. U Network has a market cap of $4.38 million and $151,201.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.