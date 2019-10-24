Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Twitter from $49.75 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $8.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 84,127,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $725,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,419 shares of company stock worth $6,104,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Twitter by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

