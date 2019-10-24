Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Twitter from $49.75 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.
Shares of Twitter stock traded down $8.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 84,127,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.
In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $725,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,419 shares of company stock worth $6,104,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Twitter by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
