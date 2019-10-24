Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO William Banyai Sells 22,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $531,080.00.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $656,920.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $614,240.00.

TWST stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $785.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 204.63% and a negative return on equity of 168.45%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 947,399 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

