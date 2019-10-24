Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO William Banyai Sells 22,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $531,080.00.
William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $656,920.00.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $614,240.00.
TWST stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $785.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 947,399 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
