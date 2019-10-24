Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

TPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H.C. Charles Diao bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,763 shares of company stock worth $250,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth $55,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 41.1% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

