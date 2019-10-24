TUI (LON:TUI) PT Raised to GBX 1,020

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

TUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TUI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 1,010.50 ($13.20) on Tuesday. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,338.50 ($17.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 925.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 822.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.