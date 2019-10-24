TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.83. TSS shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 36,881 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 49.22%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

