TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

TRST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,712. The company has a market cap of $826.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $8.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Anthony J. Md Phd Marinello acquired 5,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,161 shares in the company, valued at $692,823.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $57,422. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

