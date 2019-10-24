TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of TrueCar worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 840,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,745.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 399,660 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 69.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 600,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 245,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 143.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price target on TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.30 on Thursday. TrueCar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $356.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

