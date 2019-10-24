Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Shares Down 0.1%

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.58 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82.14 ($1.07), 331,940 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 262,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.20 ($1.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $244.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Troy Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

