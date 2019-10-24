TRON Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Upbit, CoinFalcon and Bittrex. TRON has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $786.88 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, OKEx, DigiFinex, WazirX, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Rfinex, Coindeal, Upbit, Neraex, OTCBTC, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Indodax, Binance, Sistemkoin, Tidex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Bit-Z, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, IDCM, Hotbit, Gate.io, BitForex, Fatbtc, Liquid, CoinEx, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Huobi, IDAX, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Kryptono, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Liqui, Koinex, Exmo, Exrates, Braziliex, Ovis, Zebpay, YoBit, Kucoin, RightBTC, Livecoin, OEX, LBank, Bibox, CoinFalcon, Coinrail, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, DragonEX, Allcoin, CoinBene, DDEX and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

