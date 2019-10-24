Triumph Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

TGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.61.

NYSE TGI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.78. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Triumph Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 40,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

