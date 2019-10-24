Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.11

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 42619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $221,715.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,240 shares in the company, valued at $212,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 2,801.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,456,000 after acquiring an additional 348,177 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 9.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,538,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 534.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 130,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 64.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 331,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 129,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

