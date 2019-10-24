Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBOX. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price (down previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.83 ($2.01).

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 150.70 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05).

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00). Analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 745.9999483 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 36,957 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £52,848.51 ($69,055.94).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

