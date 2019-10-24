Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. Trinity Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 3,231,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 250,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 108,796 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

