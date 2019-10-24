TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of THS opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $170,113.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,902.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,153,000 after buying an additional 51,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after buying an additional 90,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,790,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 857,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after buying an additional 136,191 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

