Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,392. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 21,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $272,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 257,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

