TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $667-672 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.87 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.74-2.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 19,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.73.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $241,576.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,172.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,204 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,465 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.