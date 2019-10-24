TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$9.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.42.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.98. 252,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,997. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.62. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.70%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

