Traid Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Traid has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Traid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Traid has a total market cap of $1,595.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Traid

Traid (TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 44,204,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,264,620 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

