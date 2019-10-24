Traders Purchase Large Volume of Del Taco Restaurants Put Options (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,131 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.29%. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

