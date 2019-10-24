Traders Purchase Large Volume of Del Taco Restaurants Put Options (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,131 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.29%. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
TACO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
About Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.