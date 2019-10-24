Traders Buy Large Volume of Tower Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,896 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,591% compared to the typical volume of 147 put options.
TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.34.
TSEM opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.82. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
