Traders Buy Large Volume of Tower Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,896 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,591% compared to the typical volume of 147 put options.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.34.

TSEM opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.82. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

