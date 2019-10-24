Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.90.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $78.67 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 417.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 773,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,928.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 725,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,548,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,492,000 after purchasing an additional 520,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $32,607,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

