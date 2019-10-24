TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Down 8.6%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s share price was down 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 787,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 306,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.30.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

