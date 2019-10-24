TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.28

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 13492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 6.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 85.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile (NYSE:TSLX)

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

